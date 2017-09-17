TOP 5

Pregnant Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Celebrates Lavish Baby Shower With Friends and Family

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
Von Jackson

Fitness model Sarah Stage was the guest of honor at a lavish baby shower in Glendale, California, on Saturday, September 16 — and she looked absolutely stunning. The social media star, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram and rocketed to fame for her six-pack abs and tiny baby bump, had a great time preparing for the arrival of her second child with her husband, Kris Jason, and family and friends. Check out pictures from the celebration!