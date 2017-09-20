Inside Roselyn Sanchez’s Elegant, Hawaii-Themed Baby Shower

Baby makes four! Roselyn Sanchez hosted an elegant, Hawaii-themed baby shower for her son-to-be with husband Eric Winter.

The Devious Maids star, 44, exclusively gave Us Weekly the inside scoop about the star-studded soiree, which she hosted in her Sherman Oaks, California, pad on Saturday, September 9. “It was amazing, absolutely gorgeous,” she gushed to Us. “We wanted to do something boyish, but not typical, like football, or basketball or baseball. I thought, ‘What can we find that talks to me and my husband?’ I was born and raised in Puerto Rico, which is an island, and I grew up in a surfer town. My husband was born and raised in L.A. so he is a California boy.”

The couple, who share daughter Sebella, 5, asked their guests to come dressed in monochrome, or all black and white attire. The Without a Trace alum stunned in an off-the-shoulder white jumpsuit. Read on to see glamorous photos from the celebration!