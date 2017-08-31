No stranger to partying at the Jersey Shore, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was back at it with a joint birthday bash for her mini meatballs. To honor Lorenzo’s fifth birthday and Giovanna’s third, she outfitted her New Jersey pad with fake flowers and tossed floats into their backyard lagoon. “They love Moana,” the MTV alum, 29, exclusively explained to Us Weekly. “So I went with a luau theme.”



While she looked the part — dressed in a grass skirt and seashell-inspired bralet — her loved ones ran the show. Mother-in-law Janis whipped up penne alla vodka while husband Jionni LaValle, 30, took the kids out on their boat. Snooki noted, “My aunts, my mom and my dad usually take care of everything, which is great. Then I can talk to guests.”

Scroll through to see pics from the big day.