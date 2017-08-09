Babies
Third time’s a charm for Kailyn Lowry! The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her third child on Saturday, August 5. This is the reality star’s first baby with Chris Lopez, and the newborn will be joining his two brothers Isaac, 7, whom the MTV personality shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.
Check out photos of the third-time mom with her new son below!