TOP 5

STORIES

Babies

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her New Baby

By Megan French, Karla Rodriguez
12
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Third time’s a charm for Kailyn Lowry! The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her third child on Saturday, August 5. This is the reality star’s first baby with Chris Lopez, and the newborn will be joining his two brothers Isaac, 7, whom the MTV personality shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Check out photos of the third-time mom with her new son below!