Tori Spelling's Family Album

Tori Spelling has lived her life in the public eye. The actress has shared photos through the years of her family life, starting out with her upbringing with her famous parents Aaron and Candy Spelling, to now raising kids of her own.

Her love life has also played out publicly, especially her marriage to husband Dean McDermott. The couple, who wed in 2006, first got together in 2005 and have since welcomed five children together, including the birth of their fifth child, Beau, in March. Scroll down to see the most adorable photos of the actress — and her brood!