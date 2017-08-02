TOP 5

Vienna Girardi’s Gender Reveal Party Was So Adorable: See All the Pics!

By Megan French
Cupcakes, confetti and dressed-up dogs! Vienne Girardis gender reveal party for her future twins was so adorable and festive. The 31-year-old Bachelor alum, who announced her pregnancy in June, gathered up her closest family and friends in Orlando to share the exciting news on Sunday, July 30.