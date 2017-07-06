Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

— Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry attended the Gabrielle Chanel Party in Paris.

Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

— A R I Z O N A celebrated the release of the LG TONE Studio headset at the LG TONE Studio Session with an exclusive evening of dinner, drinks and thought-provoking conversation about the future of music and tech in NYC.

— Chanel Iman cozied up to her boyfriend, Sterling Shepard, at One&Only Ocean Club in the Bahamas.



— Cara Delevingne wore The Celebrity by Privé Revaux sunglasses as she left the George V Hotel in Paris.

— Bella Hadid rocked a full GUESS look in the Fall Preview 2017 issue of V Magazine out today.



— DJ IRIE and Kevin Hart arrived in style to celebrate Hart’s birthday brunch during the 13th Annual Irie Weekend presented by Jimmy Johns in Florida.



— Riz “Riz MC” Ahmed performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while wearing a Moschino Shisha embellished bomber jacket from the Spring/Summer 2017 menswear collection.

— Elsa Hosk rocked a Solid & Striped bikini on her Instagram.

— Kourtney Kardashian wore a Norma Kamali one piece while on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

— Emma Stone rocked KREWE sunglasses while out in L.A.



— Jennifer Lopez wore H.Stern jewelry while performing at the Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks Spectacular concert in NYC.



— Ireland Baldwin, Quincy Davis and Diana Veras celebrated 4th of July weekend together in Swimsuits For All bikinis in Montauk.



— Gigi Hadid carried a VIANEL iPhone 7 case in red calfskin while walking in NYC.



— Miranda Cosgrove wore a Puma x Minions t-shirt and classic suede sneakers while attending the Puma x Minions collaboration launch in L.A.

— Lily Collins stunned in Anita Ko earrings at the To The Bone press conference in L.A.

— K•Swiss announced their partnership with DNCE, who will serve as global brand ambassadors for 2018.

— Victoria Justice sported 3x1 jeans on Instagram.

— Luann D'Agostino hosted a dinner party at Megu to launch her VIP swag site in NYC.



— Hailey Baldwin hosted the #REVOLVEintheHamptons 4th of July pool party with Moët & Chandon in Bridgehampton.



— Vanessa Hudgens rocked the Gotcha Waves mock-neck sweatshirt while out for lunch in Studio City, California.

— Vin Rock, DJ Kay Gee and Treach of Naughty by Nature hung out at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.

