A tropical escape! Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert headed to Hawaii on Thursday, July 6, to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their first child together.

The couple, who met and got engaged during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, took to Instagram to share the news of their vacation plans.

“The hubs already posted this today, but it’s a pretty darn cute pic, so I’m reposting anyway. This wasn’t during our babymoon like some were asking … we actually leave tomorrow for Maui for our ‘babymoo’ vacation! I’m so excited, I’ve never been to Hawaii!" Roper, 30, wrote. "Any recommendations of things to do or places to see that are preggo mama friendly? #matchingoutfits #babymoon.”

In the sweet throwback snap, the mom-to-be is dressed in a leaf pattern dress and sports an exotic flower crown as she holds Tanner, 30, in a tight embrace. The couple locks lips overlooking the ocean.

The pair, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired in February 2016, announced they were expecting in March. They spoke about wanting to start a family during an interview with Us Weekly beforehand. "We definitely have babies on the mind. We’re building a house, and it’s got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I’m ready. I would love a baby in 2017," Roper told Us.



Roper previously appeared on Chris Soules’ season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. Meanwhile, Tolbert appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.



The couple also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars last year.



