Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Could Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani be any cuter? The country crooner wished his 48-year-old leading lady a happy birthday with a sweet request on Twitter.



“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!” the 41-year-old “God Gave Me You” singer wrote on Tuesday, October 3.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hours later and to the delight of the couple’s adoring fans, the No Doubt frontwoman replied to her love’s plea in the cutest way: "@blakeshelton thank u for saving my life," Stefani wrote alongside two red heart emojis.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the “Don’t Speak” singer and Shelton were dating in November 2015 after meeting on the set of their NBC singing competition show, The Voice. And since then, the couple have not been shy about sharing their affection for each other with fans on social media.

In February, the blonde beauty posted a sweet snap of the lovebirds sharing a kiss on Valentine’s Day.

“#happyvalentinesday gx” the Voice coach wrote of the intimate moment.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

And in May, the “Hollaback Girl” performer cheered Shelton on at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“Just hanging out w this winner @blakeshelton @billboards2017 #topcountryartist #proud #deserving #myfavorite gx,” Stefani captioned the moment.

Just hanging out w this winner @blakeshelton @billboards2017 #topcountryartist #proud #deserving #myfavorite gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 21, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Adding to the sweetness, in September, the musically gifted duo announced they collaborated on a Christmas song off Stefani’s forthcoming holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The songstress previewed the title track on Twitter. “Sleigh bells singing ‘Hallelujah’ / Stars are shining on us too / I want to thank you, baby / You make it feel like Christmas,” the pair sing. Stefani also shared the album’s full track list with her Twitter followers.

“#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!!” she wrote on September 21. “Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton.” The Tennessee native replied to the Twitter post that same day, writing: “Daddy Likey..”

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale until 2015 when they split after 13 years of marriage. They share three sons — Kingtson, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert for five years before splitting in July 2015.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.