James Van Der Beek Says He's Been 'Grabbed by Older, Powerful Men' (RADAR Online)



Kate and Jon Gosselin's Twins Turn 17 (Star Magazine)



NeNe Leakes Gets Dropped by Xscape Tour (OK! Magazine)



10 Movies to See Before 2018 (Men's Fitness)

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.