Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham Shows Off Curves in Pink Swimsuit (RADAR Online)



Taylor Swift Wins DJ Groping Case (Star Magazine)



Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite (OK! Magazine)



13 Gorgeous Photos of Halle Berry (Men's Fitness)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.