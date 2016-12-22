UPDATE: MTV issued a statement on 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman’s sudden death. “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” the network’s statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.”

Several other MTV stars, such as Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans (who also starred on season 2 of 16 and Pregnant), took to social media to pay tribute to Fairman.

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

Oh my god. 😢 I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I'm proud of her and looks like she's doing good. 💔 https://t.co/LQOVoL8eA8 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

This really upsets me. Thanks for letting me know. I told her to stay on track. 😞💔 https://t.co/PFSdErkXVD — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

Valerie Fairman, who starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant back in 2010, has died at age 23 of an apparent overdose, TMZ reports. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.



Fairman’s mother told the website that her daughter was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, December 21, and would not come out of the bathroom. The friend finally broke down the door and found her unresponsive. While the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, it appeared to be an overdose, according to TMZ.



Fairman starred on the second season of 16 and Pregnant — the series that eventually inspired Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 — in 2010, which documented the birth of her daughter Nevaeh. The 7-year-old is currently with her grandmother.



During her time on the show, Fairman frequently fought with her boyfriend Matt, who was unsure whether or not he was Nevaeh’s father. It took a DNA test to convince him that the baby was his.



The reality star previously struggled with substance abuse and had several run-ins with the law. She was arrested in 2015 on prostitution charges in Delaware, and a week before her death, she was arrested for resisting arrest and giving false identification to police.



