Sure, at the 2017 Golden Globes La La Land won Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Brad Pitt made a surprise surprise appearance on stage. (And the audience happily applauded him!) But off camera, the real fun — and gossip — went down! And, Us Weekly was there among the celebs, right inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel to witness it all. During the three hour broadcast on Sunday, January 8, Andrew Garfield supported ex Emma Stone, Goldie Hawn flirted with Ryan Gosling and Ben Affleck praised his brother Casey. Check out everything you didn't see on TV at the star-studded show. (Surprise: Justin Timberlake made sure the drinks were flowing!)

6:56 p.m. Selfie-assured! After snapping a selfie together, Scream Queens' Niecy Nash and tells This Is Us' Chrissy Metz she's "amazing!"

7:05 p.m. Billy Bob Thornton is humble! In the lobby, a fan yells out, "Good luck tonight!" Thornton, nominated for his role in Goliath, is quick to respond. "Eh, Bob Odenkirk's going to win it," he says of the Better Call Saul star. Adds Us Weekly senior reporter Marisa Sullivan, "He looks cool and mellow. He's wearing shades inside!" (Thornton ended up taking home the trophy. In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for choosing him over Odenkirk.)



7:15 p.m. Jessica Biel chats with Amy Adams' husband Darren Le Gallo on the red carpet while Justin Timberlake tries to whisk his wife inside. "Find us!" Biel tells Le Gallo as she walks off with Timberlake. (Of course, the pair must stop for more pictures before leaving the carpet!)

7:19 p.m. Pawsitive priorities: On their way to the ballroom, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall bend down to pet the security dog. "She was fawning over the dog," says Us senior reporter Ingrid Meilan. Sadly, the Veep star admits she recently lost her pup, Buttercup. "I'm so sorry," the security guard says.

7:43 p.m. Kerry Washington introduces her husband Nnamdi Asomugha to Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown. "I told you about him at the party," Washington tells Brown. "He's such a big fan of yours!" Indeed, Meilan says the former NFL player eagerly shook the teen's hand: "Nnamdi looked so excited to meet her."

7:49 p.m. Best trio ever? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend say hi to Emma Stone as they all cross paths on the red carpet.



7:50 p.m. While shaking hands with Tom Hiddleston on the carpet, Christian Slater says "It's nice to meet you."



Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

8:09 p.m. Here are some #relationshipgoals: Blake Lively cheers for husband Ryan Reynolds as he stands from the table to present the night's first award. He accidentally knocks into her updo, but it's unscathed. Still, the mom of two laughs and touches her hair to make sure everything is still in place. Adds reporter Alissa Schulman, "It still looked perfect."

8:18 p.m. It's a reunion for The Help women! Emma Stone runs over to Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer and the three embrace.

8:30 p.m. Cheers: Justin Timberlake pours a glass of rose for everyone at his table then offers the bottle to Felicity Jones.

8:35 p.m. In the press room, Billy Bob Thornton gestures toward the microphone manager and quips, "That's quite a pole you got there!"



8:41 p.m. After presenting The People v. O.J. Simpson's cast and crew with the award for best television limited series, Nicole Kidman hands show creator Ryan Murphy the winning card with the series' name embossed on it. "This is for you," she says as they walk off the stage.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

8:47 p.m. After nabbing the award for best performance in a television series, Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross admits to the press room that "I said my entire speech to Meryl Streep!"

8:55 p.m. Pantsuit nation lives on! Felicity Huffman reveals that Hillary Clinton inspired her decision to skip a dress and wear pants instead.

9:07 p.m. Ready for another? Jessica Biel fawns over a pregnant woman and even cradles her bump! The woman tells Biel she's due in just six weeks, to which the actress replies, "Oh s--t!"

9:08 p.m. Benjamin Millepied escorts his pregnant wife Natalie Portman to the ladies room. In his hand: A camera to capture every moment! After waiting for three minutes, the ladies in line, including Olivia Culpo, allow Portman to cut.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9:13 p.m. He just wanted to shine! This Is Us' Chris Sullivan explains to a pal that he bought his flashy blazer in Rochester, New York and then had a costume designer sew extra bling on the lapel! On stage, Goldie Hawn pretends she can't read the teleprompter and Amy Schumer tries to help. Says Schulman, "That was entirely scripted! It was written out on the Teleprompter."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

9:16 p.m. Whoops? While posing for a picture offstage with Ryan Gosling and Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn jokingly falls onto the hunky La La Land actor, reports Schulman: "She fell into his nook and giggled!"

9:18 p.m. Amy Adams greets Natalie Portman. Gesturing to her baby bump, Portman says, "I can't drink!"

9:20 p.m. Back in the press room, Viola Davis says the night will wrap too late for her to squeeze in jacuzzi time. Instead, she'll celebrate her win for best supporting actress in Fences with her husband Julius Tennon and glass of Prosecco at home.

9:54 p.m. After she loses best actress in a television series - drama to Claire Foy, Evan Rachel Wood heads straight for the food and bar area outside the ballroom. Bottoms up!

10:17 p.m. Award show circuit newbies Chris Sullivan and Milly Bobby Brown warmly greet one another. "He asks her how she's doing," says senior reporter Cara Sprunk. "Then, he explains to his friends that they've been running into each other at a lot of events."

10:25 p.m. Ben Affleck is rooting for his little brother Casey, of course. (He won best actor in a drama for Manchester by the Sea.) Ben tells a woman nearby, "I really hope my brother wins." Correctly sensing imminent victory, she says Casey would, to which Ben replies, "From your mouth to God's ears." Casey has his speech all set, adds Ben: "He's a great writer."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

10:30 p.m. Ex-tra support! Andrew Garfield stands to applaud Emma Stone when she wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for La La Land. The two dated for fives years before calling it quits in 2015.

10:37 p.m. Early exit: On their way out, Zoe Saldana's husband Marco Perego totes her purse and wrap for her. Saldana shouts a goodbye to Star Trek costar Chris Pine: "I love you! See you soon!"

10:38 p.m. Lily Collins compliments fellow Brit Millie Bobby Brown on her "gorg" dress. Mille then asks Lily how long the show lasts!

11:09 p.m. Avengers assemble: Chris Hemsworth takes Tom Hiddleston's trophy out of his hands and pretends he won it. (Taylor Swift's ex nabbed the award for his role in The Night Manager.) Hiddleston (a.k.a Loki) snaps a picture of Hemsworth (Thor) holding the prize and then the two share a hug.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



