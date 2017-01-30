Back and better than ever. Joe Manganiello looked sharp on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actor Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29, with his wife Sofia Vergara on his arm.

The 40-year-old Magic Mike star wore a classic black suit and tie for the event, showing off a trim figure and a scruffy gray beard, at what was his first major red carpet since last year’s SAG Awards. (In April 2016, the True Blood alum was admitted to a hospital for appendicitis, a health crisis that kept him out of the spotlight for a few months.) Vergara, 44, stunned in a strapless Zuhair Murad gown with a fitted bodice and a whimsical black lace skirt.



The couple looked so in love as they smiled and posed together on the red carpet. Earlier this week, the usually private pair opened up about their relationship during a joint interview for Hola! USA.



“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being ahead of our own,” Manganiello said. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

Despite their instant connection, however, Vergara told the magazine that she was wary of bringing a man into the home she shared with son Manolo until after the 24-year-old left for college.



“Partly because I hadn’t found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son,” she said. “I wasn’t going to bring a man into my son’s home. I think that’s why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries.”

Manganiello and the Modern Family star tied the knot in a star-studded Miami Beach ceremony in November 2015.



