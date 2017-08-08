Bring it on! The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, are exactly six months away, and USA athletes such as Shaun White, Nathan Chen and more are giving Us a preview of what to expect.

Two-time gold medalist snowboarder White, 30, is pumped to get another shot after missing the podium at the last Winter Olympics in Sochi. "After doing the same sport for 25 years, I'm at an amazing point in my life where I have found the love for it all over again!” he tells Us Weekly. "I've been practicing harder then ever and enjoying it more. And with the 2018 Olympics only six months away its perfect timing.”

Meanwhile, newcomer Chen is expected to make quite the splash in men’s figure skating. "Wow! Six months out! Crazy how fast time flies,” the 18-year-old tells Us of awaiting his Olympic debut. "Seems like yesterday, I was sitting at home, a little kid watching the Olympics on TV, dreaming about what it would be like to compete at that level. I'm so excited for the Olympic games, they are right around the corner!”

The Today show’s Natalie Morales sat down with some of the Olympic hopefuls for the first look at the 2018 games in a promo that aired on Tuesday, August 8. Chen, who’s attempting a never-been-done-before six quad jumps in his program, also told Morales that he’s hoping to leave a lasting impression. "That was my tactic this year — just try to put on as hard of a program as I can,” he said. "Even as a little kid, I could imagine myself on top of the podium."



Skiier Lindsey Vonn revealed she’s excited to make a comeback after being sidelined with an ACL injury in 2014. "It was so frustrating. It drove me crazy to watch some of the races. I had worked so hard and to see it all slip away right before the Olympics, it tested me in many ways,” she said. "I feel like these Olympics are going to be that much sweeter.”

To learn more about the athletes visit teamusa.org. The 2018 Winter Games begin February 8 on NBC.

