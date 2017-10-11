A 3-year-old boy from Utah was left behind in a corn maze on Monday, October 9, and his mother is claiming it was an accident.

The child was discovered by a Crazy Corn Maze employee at around 7:30 that evening. According to local news station KUTV, the toddler was “emotional” but calmed down when a police officer put a movie on her laptop for him to watch.

“They got him to say his brother’s name and that was about it,” Josy Schmidt, who co-owns the attraction with her husband, told KUTV.

When authorities weren’t able to locate the toddler’s parents, he spent the night with Division of Child and Family Services, per KUTV.

It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that the boy’s mother noticed her son was missing. The New York Daily News reported that the mom told officers that she went to the maze with a large group of people and when they returned home they put on a movie and she fell asleep.

“Sounds like this is a dwelling with multiple families and a lot of children living in the same home,” Sgt. Monson told KUTV.

The boy was reunited with his family Tuesday, and while no charges have been filed, police are still investigating the case.

