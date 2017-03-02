She’s got a lot of material to work with! Taylor Swift’s BFF Ed Sheeran recently revealed that the pop superstar is recording new music. Given Swift’s track record of autobiographical albums — featuring epic breakup anthems, of course — she is sure to address several, if not all, of the major life milestones she’s experienced since she released her fifth studio LP, 1989, in October 2014.

From calling it quits with Calvin Harris to feuding with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Us Weekly rounded up all of the headline-making moments we’d like to hear T. Swift, 27, sing about on her next CD.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Challenging Her Minajesty

Before bad blood began brewing between Swift and Kimye, the Grammy winner got into a heated social media spat with Nicki Minaj in July 2015, ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards. The drama began when the rapper, 34, seemingly threw shade at Swift because her video for “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated for Video of the Year but Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” video — featuring many of her supermodel gal pals such as Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid — was.

Larry Busacca/MTV1415/Getty Images

“If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Minaj wrote, to which Swift replied, “@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot..”

A few tweets later, the ladies temporarily patched things up after Minaj insisted she was not directly referencing Swift. The former country starlet apologized, and the two made amends when they opened the VMAs together weeks later.

Obviously, we’d love to hear about the rise, fall and revival of the Swift-Minaj alliance in a song.

One Direction’s Semi-Shady Song “Perfect”



Though they parted ways in 2013, Swift’s ex-beau Harry Styles seemingly opened up about their romance in “Perfect,” a track he released in 2015 with his One Direction bandmates. At the time, many fans speculated that the lyrics were written in response to Swift’s 1989 hit “Style,” which was reportedly inspired by Styles, 23.

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“And if you like cameras flashing every time we go out / And if you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about,” the British heartthrob belts in the song. “Baby, I'm perfect / Baby, we're perfect.”

We needed a response from Swift, like, yesterday.

Her Split From Calvin Harris … and Subsequent Twitter Drama

Swift and Harris’ contentious split could be its own opus. The pair’s high-profile romance came crashing down in June 2015 after 15 months of dating. Though their split appeared to be amicable at first, the Scottish DJ, 33, went off on his ex after it was revealed — in a statement that may or may not have thrown subtle shade at Harris — that she wrote the lyrics and melody to his Rihanna-assisted hit “This Is What You Came For.”

"I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he tweeted at the time. "I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship [with Tom Hiddleston] you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do."

James Devaney/GC Images

He also brought up Swift's longtime feud with Katy Perry. "I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it," he continued. "Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one. God bless everyone have a beautiful day."

Harris eventually apologized for the rant in a September 2016 interview with British GQ, saying it was “completely the wrong instinct.”

Swift has yet to address Harris’ social media tirade and what better way to call him out for it than in a new chart-topping single?

Her “Famous” War With Kim and Kanye

Yeezy, 39, dropped his controversial track “Famous” — in which he raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous” — in February 2016. Not long after, Swift’s rep insisted that she was unaware of West’s mention until the single premiered during a Life of Pablo listening party.

“A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated,” Swift’s rep told GQ in a statement. “Kim Kardashian's claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”

Swift took aim at West during her 2016 Grammys acceptance speech when she took home the award for Album of the Year for 1989. "I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who are going to try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," she said.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

But West only added insult to injury when he released the accompanying visual for “Famous” — which featured the “Blank Space” songstress’ likeness lying naked in bed next to several other celebrities — months later in June.

And then West’s wife, Kardashian, 36, took to Snapchat in July 2016 to share video recordings of Swift speaking with the MC about his plans to give her a shout-out. Though Swift told the hip-hop magnate that she “really [appreciated]” his heads-up about using her name on the track, she shared her side of the story via Instagram shortly after their discussion made its way online.

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song?” Swift wrote. “It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world.”

Needless to say, it’s imperative that Swift dedicates at least one tune to this whole debacle.

The Brief Hiddleswift Era

What sweet summer fling. Weeks after pulling the plug on her romance with Harris, Swift struck up a relationship with Hiddleston, 36. After they were spotted kissing along the coast of Rhode Island (outside her seaside manse) in June 2016, the duo took their love on an international tour, traveling to countries such as Italy, Spain and Australia. They even met each other’s parents.

Cameron Richardson/Newspix/Getty Images

But their love affair came to a screeching halt in August when, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Swift and Hiddleston got into a major argument. The issues came from the Thor actor’s busy schedule. “There was so much going on, so it was hard making their schedules work,” says the insider, “and they were upset they couldn’t see each other.”

Eventually, Swift ended things with Hiddleston in September. In February 2017, the handsome Brit reflected on the whirlwind three months spent with the musician. "Of course it was real," Hiddleston told GQ in response to rumors that their relationship was merely a PR stunt. "You have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself."

Now we just need your perspective, Swift!

Her Love for Her Cats

OK, so this doesn’t technically qualify as a “major life milestone,” but any Swift devotee knows that her adorable cats are a huge part of who she is.

“They can say whatever they want about my personal life because I know what my personal life is, and it involves a lot of TV and cats and girlfriends,” she the self-avowed “cat lady” told the Guardian in 2014 — which is why we can’t believe the diehard Friends fan has yet to bless us with her own version of Phoebe Buffay’s “Smelly Cat!”



Raymond Hall/GC Images

And, as Us Weekly recently pointed out in our new "Pets, They're Just Like Us" series, the singer-songwriter’s sweet Scottish fold kitties, Meredith (named after Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character) and Olivia (named after pal Mariska Hargitay’s detective character on Law & Order: SVU), are superrelatable.

So of course we’d love to have a fierce feline-related ditty to jam out to.

Tell Us: What would you like Swift to sing about on her next album?

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!