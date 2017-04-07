Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking third studio album ÷ (Divide) was released on March 3 but we’re still fangirling over the Grammy winner’s talent. In honor of our slight obsession, Us Weekly Video has rounded up six reasons the Brit rules in the video above.



Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Not only did Sheeran’s bestie Taylor Swift help launch his career (she contacted him after hearing his music), he’s also now pals with fellow hitmakers Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Aside from dominating the charts, the 26-year-old Brit also keeps his fans close. Did you know he’s performed at multiple weddings?!

Watch the video above to learn more reasons why we love Ed.

