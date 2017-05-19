TOP 5

Alex Rodriguez Looks Through Strange Pregame Notes About ‘Birth Control’

By Megan French

Alex Rodriguez was photographed leafing through a notebook scribbled with a list about “birth control" ahead of his debut as an MLB color commentator on Thursday, May 18, and the Internet can’t get over it.

MLB on Fox tweeted a photo of the 41-year-old baseball star looking through his notes in the broadcasting booth at the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium ahead of the team’s game against the New York Yankees. “Getting ready for his debut in the broadcast booth!” the tweet read.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that there were some notes jotted down on the page in front of Rodriguez, who is currently dating Jennifer Lopez. The zoomed-in pic appeared to show a list titled “Child,” followed by the bullet points, “Birth control,” “Baby” and “Pull out stuff.”

The tweet was later deleted, but not before the image went viral. One tweeter joked, “A-Rod I haven’t heard the key words ‘birth control’ or ‘pulling out stuff’ yet in your broadcast debut.” Another added, “Arod in the booth is off to a great start."

See more tweets about the strange notes below: