Alex Rodriguez was photographed leafing through a notebook scribbled with a list about “birth control" ahead of his debut as an MLB color commentator on Thursday, May 18, and the Internet can’t get over it.

MLB on Fox tweeted a photo of the 41-year-old baseball star looking through his notes in the broadcasting booth at the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium ahead of the team’s game against the New York Yankees. “Getting ready for his debut in the broadcast booth!” the tweet read.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that there were some notes jotted down on the page in front of Rodriguez, who is currently dating Jennifer Lopez. The zoomed-in pic appeared to show a list titled “Child,” followed by the bullet points, “Birth control,” “Baby” and “Pull out stuff.”

The tweet was later deleted, but not before the image went viral. One tweeter joked, “A-Rod I haven’t heard the key words ‘birth control’ or ‘pulling out stuff’ yet in your broadcast debut.” Another added, “Arod in the booth is off to a great start."

See more tweets about the strange notes below:

A-Rod in the booth prepping for a sex ed class:



Birth control

Actually have the baby

Pull out stuff pic.twitter.com/txqKGP0Wgy — Jenn Castro (@LandinosMah) May 19, 2017

Child:



Birth control

Baby

Pull out stuff



Someone get this man a thesaurus https://t.co/tO2IRTuXt7 — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) May 18, 2017

Why on earth is that something he needs to write down? LMAO https://t.co/5twnieirvs — Justin (@jollything) May 18, 2017

Really interested to see how @AROD fits birth control into today's broadcast https://t.co/Ght7AQ5XfG — Mark A. Judge (@Markabram_) May 18, 2017

A-Rod just mulling over his options:



Birth control

Actually have the baby

Pull out (stuff) pic.twitter.com/pF2f1tZLvE — RomphimSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) May 18, 2017