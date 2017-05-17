Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Three robbers stole $1.5 million in jewelry and other items from A$AP Rocky's Los Angeles home on Tuesday, May 16, in an armed home invasion, a Los Angeles Police Department PIO confirms to Us Weekly.

Police responded to a radio call at approximately 11:30 p.m. after a female victim who was visiting the "L$D" rapper's house was "confronted by three male suspects, one of them armed with a handgun," the LAPD PIO tells Us. The men forced the woman back inside the home and instructed her to open a safe, but she did not know the combination.

"The suspects tried to take the safe with them, but they weren't able to take it so they left it on the sidewalk," the PIO tells Us. "They took approximately $1.5 million worth of jewelry and other items."

NBC Los Angeles reported that the unidentified woman was one of Rocky's relatives and that she was the only person in the house during the invasion. She was reportedly uninjured.

Earlier this year, Rocky's rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills mansion was also burglarized. TMZ reported at the time that an uninvited guest at the supermodel's March 15 party stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry from her bedroom, including Rolex and Cartier watches. Jenner later fired the security guard who was on duty that night.

