Putting his health first. Aaron Carter has decided to check himself into a rehab center, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” the “I Want Candy” crooner’s representative said in a statement to Us on Friday, September 22. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Earlier that day, Carter, 29, was reportedly scheduled to perform at Southern Nights in Orlando, Florida, and the “Aaron’s Party” singer even expressed his excitement for the gig. “#Orlando I'll see you TONIGHT at Southern Nights!! 18 & up! Tickets available at the door!” he tweeted.

The club promoter later tweeted a since-deleted Facebook post that read, “Unfortunately due to health related issues Aaron Carter will not be appearing with us at Southern Nights Orlando.”





The former child star has had a rough summer. He got into a “severe” car accident on September 5 after which authorities visited his St. Petersburg, Florida, home four times in 34 hours for gun and safety concerns, according to police documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, back on July 15, Carter was arrested in Georgia on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, which he rejected in a July 18 interview with ET, saying “I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life. … I do not drink. Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up.”

His older brother Nick publicly reached out to him following the arrest, but Carter fired back: “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he tweeted at the time. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.”



The performer later came out as bisexual in a note posted to social media on August 6, just a few hours before it was revealed that he had split from his girlfriend Madison Parker.

Most recently, the day before entering rehab on Thursday, September 21, authorities responded to call to Carter’s home for a welfare check, but found no cause for concern.

