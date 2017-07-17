Aaron Carter Is Distant From Family, Has ‘Cut Out’ a Lot of Friends

Aaron Carter is distant from his family, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively following the “Sooner or Later” singer’s recent arrest.

“He doesn’t talk to his family very often and has cut out a lot of his old friends,” the insider tells Us.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Carter, 29, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for possession of marijuana on Saturday, July 15. The singer, who posted bail of $4,610, was with girlfriend Madison Parker, who was also arrested and charged, and has since claimed that he wasn’t behind the wheel at the time of his arrest.



According to a statement to Us on Monday, July 17, Carter took his car to an Auto Zone in Cornelia, Georgia, to fix the alignment when he “was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression.” The former child star claims that police allegedly “revoked his rights to have an attorney,” took advantage of his "celebrity" and that “video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI."

Shortly after his arrest, his brother, Nick Carter, took to Twitter to offer to help his younger sibling support and assistance.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” the Backstreet Boy, 37, tweeted. “Family isn't always easy, b[ut] we're all here for you.”

Aaron then slammed his brother for not picking up the phone and for making their feud public.

"If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” Aaron told Us in his statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

