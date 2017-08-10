Aaron Carter Is ‘Relieved’ After Split With Girlfriend Madison Parker

Aaron Carter is moving forward in a positive direction after a dramatic few weeks. The singer recently shared an emotional post about his sexual orientation just a few hours before news broke that he split from girlfriend Madison Parker.

A source close to the couple tells Us that the 29-year-old singer is “relieved” he got out of the relationship. "Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her,” the source tells Us. “He’s able to live an authentic life for the first time. He’s finally free and doesn’t have the anxiety he was having.”

The pair, who began dating at the end of last year, were living together before their breakup. “Madison moved out a week ago,” the insider adds. “Aaron asked her to leave and helped her pack her things, but she was angry and calling him names when she was leaving.”

The source tells Us that Carter’s sexuality caused tension between the couple: "Madison really was not supportive of Aaron's sexuality and didn’t understand it.”

In the August 5 note, Carter explained he’s been attracted to both men and women. “When I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” he wrote. "There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

After Carter and Parker called it quits, the photographer joked on Twitter that the “I Want Candy” singer was getting married to his male publicist after Carter posted a photo with his team member. “Can’t wait to come to the wedding,” she wrote.

The source tells Us that the joke upset Carter: "Here she is joking online that he and his publicist are having a wedding after he came out about something in such a pure, honest way.”

Despite the jab, the pop star received tons of support from his fans and other celebs, including Boy George and Paris Jackson, the insider says. "He didn’t know how his coming out would be received. It was really scary for him. It was a huge risk,” the source says. "Everyone was really so positive and he needed the support."

