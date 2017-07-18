Aaron Carter cried as he opened up about his recent DUI arrest in an emotional new interview on Tuesday, July 18.

The “Sooner or Later” singer, 29, couldn’t contain his tears and said that he hadn’t slept for days as he explained the events surrounding his arrest in Georgia on Saturday, July 15, to Entertainment Tonight.

The pop star said he doesn’t drink due to a medical condition, although he was charged with driving under the influence. “I do not drink alcohol at all. I’ll occasionally have a sip of beer or something like that, but I can’t even drink IPAs,” he clarified.

Although the “I Want Candy” crooner was also charged with possession of marijuana — which he told ET he has a license to obtain and uses for anxiety, chronic pain and to boost his appetite — he insisted that he is not using any other drugs, despite admitting that he taxes Xanax, propranolol for high blood pressure and oxycodone for his mouth.

Carter, who denied he has ever smoked meth, crack cocaine or heroin and has only tried ecstasy “a couple of times” as a teenager, then spoke out against fans claiming he should seek help for an addiction to drugs.

“I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life,” the “Fool’s Gold” songster noted before expressing once again that he is sober. “I do not drink. Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, following Carter’s arrest, his older brother, Nick Carter, took to Twitter to offer assistance and support. “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” the Backstreet Boys singer, 37, tweeted. “Family isn’t always easy, but we’re all here for you.”

Carter denounced his brother’s remarks shortly afterward: “If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for this PR and kick me out while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”: “If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for this PR and kick me out while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

