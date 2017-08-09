Aaron Carter Says He Knew He Was Bisexual at Age 12

Days after talking about his sexual orientation in a candid social media post, Aaron Carter opened up about his emotional message, his recent split with girlfriend Madison Parker, and public spat with his brother Nick Carter in a new interview.

In an interview airing on The Bert Show on Wednesday, August 9, Carter, 29, said that he knew he was bisexual at the age of 12 or 13 but explained why he decided to go public with a Twitter post on Saturday, August 5.



“To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for years. I just felt like it was something that I needed to do,” he said of his message, in which he admitted to having a sexual experience at the age of 17 with a male “that I had an attraction to.”

“It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7 this year.”

Shortly after he posting his emotional message, news surfaced that Carter had broken up with his girlfriend Madison Parker.

He told The Bert Show that the split happened last week, and “turmoil” in their relationship had also prompted him to open up about his sexuality.

"I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to]," he said, later getting emotional as he discussed their split. "And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways."

Carter says he’s “a single man now” and “whether I should be with a woman or a man is my decision, no one else’s.”

Acknowledging that there may be people who “don’t agree” with his statement about his sexual orientation, “I find men and women attractive and that’s never gonna change.”

He admitted he was “shocked” by the support that has come his way since his candid admission. “I was blown away,” he said. “My fans know that I’m a heart on my sleeve kinda guy.”

Parker, a professional photographer who began dating the “I Want Candy” singer at the end of last year, was with him in his car when he was arrested on DUI and marijuana possession charges in Georgia at the end of last month.



After Carter’s arrest, his brother Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter reached out on Twitter to offer his younger sibling help and support.

The former child star slammed his brother in response, tweeting that if he “truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly.”

Carter told The Bert Show that there is no feud. “There’s a lot of love there — don’t get it twisted.”

