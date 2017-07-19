Aaron Carter opened up about his strained relationship with his older brother, Nick Carter, in his first sit-down TV interview since his recent DUI arrest.

"Nick made no efforts to call me, and he knows how to reach me," the "I Want Candy" singer, 29, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, July 18.



After Aaron was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday, July 15, the Backstreet Boys singer, 37, took to Twitter to publicly offer support for his younger brother, a gesture that Aaron did not appreciate. In a statement to Us Weekly, the former child star slammed Nick's tweets, saying, "If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?"



Aaron echoed his statement during his sit-down with ET. "How about all of the other options he had [to reach out]? How about calling me in jail?" he said. "I don't need Nick's help. I don't need that. I don't need help. What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world."



The "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer also hinted that his relationship with the Boy Band architect might be beyond repair. "I think there's too much animosity," he told ET. "There's too much conflict of interest."

There may still be hope, though. "I will always love you," Aaron added, speaking directly to Nick. "And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you. And before you read tabloids and you make assumptions, you should reach out to me."

