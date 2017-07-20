Aaron Carter’s Family, Brother Nick Are ‘Concerned’ for Him

Aaron Carter’s family, including his famous brother Nick, are worried about him, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. According to the source, Nick “really wants to help Aaron,” but the 29-year-old singer “doesn’t want anyone’s help.”

As previously reported, the “Sooner or Later” crooner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for possession of marijuana on Saturday, July 15, in Georgia. Aaron was with his girlfriend, Madison Parker, at the time and has since claimed that he wasn’t behind the wheel at the time of his arrest and that police took advantage of his celebrity status.

“The whole Carter family is concerned for Aaron. They’re worried,” the source tells Us.

As previously reported, Nick tweeted at Aaron after his arrest, offering his support. Aaron hit back in a statement to Us on Monday, July 17, stating that Nick should have called him instead of using such a public platform to contact him.

The insider noted that while Aaron is “angry at that tweet from Nick,” his family doesn’t have any other way to get ahold of him.

“Nick doesn’t have his phone number. Aaron blocks everyone and changes his number so none of his family can get in touch with him,” the source tells Us. “He changes his number a lot.”

Aaron, however, denies that Nick doesn’t have his number.

In a new statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, July 20, Aaron says that yes he’s changed his number before, but that his brother most definitely has his digits.

"I change my number often for security issues and in attempt to have a calm and less stressful life overall,” he tells Us. “Many often don't respect that, but my current team does. Regarding Nick's tweet and Lauren's, they have the number I have now and weren't blocked. Moving on."

Aaron discussed his arrest during an emotional interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, July 18. During the tear-filled sit-down, the singer explained that he doesn’t drink because of a medical condition and that he has has a license to obtain marijuana, which he uses to treat anxiety, chronic pain and to boost his appetite.

“I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life,” the “Fool’s Gold” singer stated. “I do not drink. Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up.”

