Aaron Rodgers is still far from a family huddle. A source tells Us Weekly the Green Bay Packer, 33, and girlfriend Olivia Munn, 36, aren’t happy his dad, Ed, rehashed 2016 reports that the quarterback isn’t speaking to his family (including younger brother and Bachelorette season 12 winner Jordan.)

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The couple “don’t want this public,” says the source, claiming the two-year rift is “over the actress.” Ed, calling the situation, “complicated,” also told The New York Times January 15: “We’re all hoping for the best.”



The football player and Munn have been dating since May 2014 and often publicly gush over each other. "With Olivia, I have that person who is in my corner always,” Rodgers said a year into their relationship, adding that the Newsroom alum "is willing to make me a priority and be understanding with my life and everything that comes with it."

The public first learned of the family’s estrangement when Jordan competed for now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher’s heart on the ABC dating competition series. When JoJo visited Jordan at his family’s Chico, California, house on their hometown date, Ed hinted at the drama by vaguely stating: “Fame can change you.”



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The bickering brothers seem to be taking a quieter approach to the family drama. In June, Jordan appeared on the "Garbage Time” podcast but wouldn’t divulge details of where he stands with his older brother. "You know, we have a relationship,” he explained. “It’s complicated. I’ll say that.” In the recent NYT interview, Aaron seemed to share his brother’s sentiments, simply stating: "I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



