A happy ending! An abandoned dog named Lucky was rushed to a salon in Oviedo, Florida, at midnight for an emergency grooming.

Dog groomer Kari Falla came across a post on Facebook one night that said a blind and deaf dog was abandoned near a local animal shelter. His fur was so matted that he could not walk. "He was almost hit by a car," she told ABC News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 18.

"I offered my salon services for free immediately and told [the Facebook user] to meet me at my salon right away," Falla explained. "I changed out of my pajamas and headed over to my salon and began prepping for the dog's emergency visit."



According to the groomer, Lucky was in "horrific" shape when he was carried into her salon, BGE Grooming. "I knew he had to be groomed immediately because severe matting like that causes loss of blood flow and stops the circulation," she told ABC News.



"I knew every second counted to help save him before his ears and tail rotted off," she continued. "Who knows how long he's been like that? The dog was in severe pain with matting that tight. He could not feel you petting him."

Falla groomed, shaved and twice bathed Lucky during the three-hour session. "It was seriously the most disturbing situation I've ever seen in my life," she recalled. "He smelled like death. He could not walk. … He could barely stand."

Luckily (no pun intended), Falla came to the rescue. "[He] was perfect for his grooming session with me," she told ABC News. "It was like he knew we were helping him. He came in depressed and walked out wagging his tail!"

Since then, Lucky has been moved to a foster home, where he is being cared for until he finds his forever home.

