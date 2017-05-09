Abby Lee Miller plans to stay occupied while behind bars. After a judge sentenced her to 366 days in prison on Tuesday, May 9, the Dance Moms star told Entertainment Tonight that she’s come to terms with her punishment.



"I feel relieved," she told reporters outside the courthouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "I feel peaceful."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The reality star, who was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations, told Entertainment Tonight that she’s even “pitching a new show.”

"I have been so very successful — maybe that'll be some time to work," she told ET. "There's dancing in it!"

Miller was calm and smiling as she left her sentencing on Tuesday, but she recognizes that there are challenges ahead. "There's a few physical limitations, dietary limitations [in prison], of course, but it'll be OK," she added. "It's a realm of the world I know nothing about. I just know what I know and I do the best I can."

