Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, May 9.

The Dance Moms star, 50, was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations after the FBI, IRS and postal inspectors conducted an investigation. Miller, who pled guilty, allegedly hid more than $755,000 in other bank accounts.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

The former reality star was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgement, local news reports. "It's a very serious situation when someone who files for bankruptcy isn't truthful with the court," a judge told the reality star in court on Tuesday.

Miller filed for bankruptcy in 2010 although she had a contract for the reality show, the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reported at the time. After a judge reportedly spotted her on TV, he canceled the hearing and ordered her to disclose any contracts.

