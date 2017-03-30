Calling it like she sees it. Abby Lee Miller shared her feelings about being replaced by Cheryl Burke on Dance Moms, and revealed that she suspects the Dancing With the Stars pro will have it easier than she did on the reality show.

The TV personality, 51 — who in a heated Instagram post announced her abrupt exit from the series after seven seasons on Monday, March 27 — sat down with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday to discuss the aftermath of her departure and Burke’s new role.

"I think that's great," Miller told ET of Burke, 32, getting the gig. "I only met her once at a housewarming party a couple weeks ago. I'm glad that someone who has worked on a network show for as long as she has on Dancing With the Stars is going to see what I've been working with for seven years."

TC/Splash News

The Pittsburgh-based choreographer added, "Wait until Cheryl Burke deals with [no costume budget]. At Dancing With the Stars, they have two floors — an entire building of seamstresses sewing, rhinestoning, fringe — she's going to have to run downtown to Santee Alley and buy something off the street in her own car, at 4:30 in rush hour traffic after we wrap, when everything is closing, because that's what I did for six years."

Miller told ET that she foresees “a different vibe” when Burke joins the fold. She believes that the ballroom champ will receive better treatment and an increased budget.

SAF/Splash News

"I bet you she's treated differently," the Everything I Learned About Life, I Learned in Dance Class author continued. "I bet you the budget is completely different, and I bet you she is never driving her car, with her gas, getting parking tickets that she has to pay, walking up and down the streets looking for fabric on her feet."

When Miller told fans that she was leaving Dance Moms, she claimed that she was "manipulated, disrespected, and used — day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives." The dance instructor, who is currently embattled in a fraud case, also alleged that she had repeatedly begged for creative credit for the show's routines, themes and costuming to no avail. Lifetime had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

Miller will be featured in the final episode of season 7 of Dance Moms, and told Access Hollywood earlier this week that she was due to film scenes on Wednesday.

