Relive Abby Lee Miller’s Meanest Moments on ‘Dance Moms’

The 50-year-old choreographer, who was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations, was sentenced to 366 days behind bars on Tuesday, May 9.

Despite the yelling, tantrums and tears, Miller has always insisted that she’s a parent figure to her students.

In fact, during an interview with USA Today in 2015, her former protege Maddie Ziegler admitted producers staged a lot of the conflict.

“The moms have a fake fight sometimes,” Ziegler told the paper. “Afterward they just start talking and laugh about it. All the girls on the show, they’re my best friends.”

