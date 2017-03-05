A happy ending! Baron, the abused rottweiler who made headlines in January after he was found in Detroit with his nose, ears and tail cut off, has found a forever home with a loving family.

The Michigan Humane Society rescued the dog soon after he was discovered on the streets of southwest Detroit. "His injuries are really severe, so we're keeping a really close eye on him," MHS social media coordinator Valerie Bennett told the Huffington Post at the time. "You wouldn't expect him to be the nicest dog, but he truly is. He's one of the nicest dogs that I've met."

The non-profit organization announced on Wednesday, March 1, that Baron had been adopted and would be going home with his new parents, Laura and Todd. A video posted by the MHS reveals that Baron's nose was reconstructed by surgeons on the shelter's medicine team and from Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

In the video, Laura recalls a friend sharing Baron's story with her. She texted Todd soon after, saying, "I found our next dog."

"I was very sad," Laura said of the moment she learned about Baron's condition. Todd added, "I was pretty mortified that somebody could take that [anger] out an animal, a defenseless animal."

Baron isn't Laura's first rescue pup. "I had a rescue rottweiler ... so I was familiar," she explained. "And as soon as I saw that [Baron] was a rotty, it just kind of instantly opened up my heart. I'm like, 'OK, maybe we can do this again!'"

The couple are excited to finally give Baron his forever home. "This morning's reaction when we first met, I think, shows that he chose us as well," Todd said.

