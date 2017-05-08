Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for congress against Rep. Julia Brownley in California’s 26th district, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The actor is best known for his roles in General Hospital and Melrose Place. He also made a name for himself by modeling for Calvin Klein in the ‘90s. Sabato most recently competed on Dancing With the Stars and starred in his own reality show on VH1, My Antonio, which revolved around women competing for his affection.

The 45-year-old has yet to publicly announce the move, but GOP strategist Charles Moran, who will serve as Sabato’s fundraiser, confirmed the run to the Los Angeles Times. Strategist Jeff Corless will reportedly serve as Sabato’s top adviser.

Sabato was a vocal Donald Trump supporter throughout the 2016 presidential election.

