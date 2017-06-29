They know you love them! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody joked about fan fascination with their marriage in their first joint interview since tying the knot in 2014.



When asked if they ever laugh about the fact that their beloved TV characters — Meester starred as Gossip Girls’ Blair Waldorf while Brody played The OC’s Seth Cohen — ended up together in real life, Brody, 37, quipped that the couple gets in on the joke. "Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day,” Brody joked to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 27. “It’s good for a laugh.”



Meester, 31, added that they have laughed about the union because of fans’ intense interest. “It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings ... but it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you,” said the actress, who was with her husband to help serve children lunches through Feeding America. “It’s cool.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the couple's secret wedding in February 2014. Days later, the actor subtly confirmed the news when he flashed a thumbs up to a videographer who asked how his wife was doing.

The Texas native, who shares 22-month-old daughter Arlo with Brody, recently opened up about moving on from her memorable role as an Upper East Side high school’s queen bee. "I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now,” she told Rogue magazine in February while discussing her Fox series Making History. "I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30-year-old, something I've grown into.”

Still, Meester is thankful for viewers’ obsession with the former CW hit series. "I feel so lucky that I can have such amazing fans, and they either grew up with [the show] or they're growing up with it now,” she told Rogue. "I've also heard people say, ‘Oh, we watch that as a throwback.’"

