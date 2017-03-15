No pressure, Dusty! Adam Levine joked that he and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are currently in a “battle” over what their daughter’s first word will be during a Tuesday, March 14, appearance on The Tonight Show.

Levine, 37, told show host Jimmy Fallon that he and Prinsloo, 27, are both not-so-subtly trying to get their 5-month-old to say their word of choice first.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” the Maroon 5 lead singer said. “You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. Look how cute you are. Dada.’”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And the result thus far? “We’ve gotten some ‘dada’-esque sounds, but nothing concrete,” he said. “But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

Regardless of which parent Dusty Rose decides to side with, however, it’s clear that Levine is already head over heels for her.

During a February interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Levine noted that he’s crazy about his daughter. The sweet comment came up when DeGeneres, 59, showed a photo from the singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, joking, “Who would think that you and a supermodel would make a gorgeous baby like that?”

“She’s unbelievable,” the Voice coach responded. “I’m so in love with her. It’s crazy.”

