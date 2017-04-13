Adam Sandler remembered his friend and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died on Wednesday, April 12, after a battle with leukemia. Watch Sandler's tribute above.

The Happy Gilmore actor, 50, appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday and started off the interview by saying that he “loved” his late friend. “My respect to his family — I’m thinking of all of you,” he said. “He was the sweetest guy to see and talk to, and we’re all going to miss him very much.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Sandler added that the entire comedy community is close, but Murphy was one of the best. “He just stood out. You just got so happy seeing Charlie, anywhere you saw him,” he said. “He was just a good, good person.”

As previously reported, Murphy passed away at age 57. He was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia in the days leading up to his death. The funnyman’s brother Eddie Murphy and the rest of the family released a statement, saying, “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.”



Dozens of other stars have also paid tribute to the late Chappelle’s Show star, including Russell Simmons, Chris Rock, Ice T, Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, George Lopez and Gabrielle Union.

Charlie is survived by his three children. He shared a son, Xavier, and daughter, Eva, with his wife, Tisha Murphy, who died of cervical cancer in 2009. He also has a child from a previous relationship.

