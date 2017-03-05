Never mind, she found someone like you! After months of speculation, Adele confirmed at a concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 5, that she's married to longtime love Simon Konecki.



While discussing the mysterious ex-boyfriend who inspired her 2011 hit "Someone Like You," the 28-year-old singer told the audience, "I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because — as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be — that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to that feeling."

Shocking fans, Adele continued, "Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person." She did not provide further information about the nuptials.

The "Hello" songstress hinted last month that she and the 42-year-old businessman had already tied the knot when she accepted the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for 25. After giving a shout-out to fellow nominee Beyoncé, Adele concluded her speech by saying, "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."



The couple, who started dating in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Angelo, also sparked marriage rumors in January when they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles sporting bands on their ring fingers. Adele's rep declined to comment at the time.

