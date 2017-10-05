When Adrienne Bailon split from Rob Kardashian, she had an unlikely source of comfort: his sister Kourtney. “When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister Kourtney,” Bailon said on the Thursday, October 5, episode of The Real. “Who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment.”

Though the two women were dealing with heartbreak at the same time, they had starkly different coping mechanisms. “She was so much fun,” Bailon recalled. “I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, 'No girl, we are going to go out. We're going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We're going to have so much fun!'”

The actress added: “I needed that because we were both going through the same thing but we dealt with the breakup differently."

Bailon and Rob dated for two years, with their relationship ending in 2009, after the Arthur George sock designer was unfaithful. Bailon clarified that she never cheated on Rob during a September 2016 episode of The Real, following the airing of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Rob claimed someone was “having sex with so many different people” in a previous relationship.

"I absolutely never cheated on Rob," Bailon said. "And I just want to clarify that. And the way it’s said — it’s like, 'She slept with many people.' I’m like, 'Uh, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I can assure [you] that was not me.'"

Cohost Loni Love pointed out that Rob actually cheated on Bailon during their relationship, but the former Cheetah Girls star wasn’t interested in dwelling on the past, calling it "such old news."

