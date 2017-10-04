Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Addresses Heart Attack and Seizure Rumors

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Steven Tyler addressed rumors about his health in a new statement on Aerosmith's website this week. As previously reported, the rocker recently canceled the final four shows of his South American tour.

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio," the 69-year-old wrote. "I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is taking a rippin’ lead.) Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform."

"We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between. I guess it’s true what they say…’that life's a pisser when eu’re a peein," he concluded, without giving any more details about his condition.

Last month, Aerosmith announced that Tyler was heading back to the U.S. to take care of himself. “Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” the band wrote on Facebook on September 26. "Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be canceled."

Tyler added: "I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances."

