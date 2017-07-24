Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Keep the hints coming! After revealing the seventh season’s title last week, Ryan Murphy teased even more details about American Horror Story: Cult in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 23.

The series cocreator, 51, posted a sketch of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson’s characters, who are both wearing black jackets. In the drawing, Peters sports long, scraggly blue hair and looks tired, with dark bags under his eyes. Meanwhile, Paulson has her hair in a lob and her eyes are rimmed with red.

Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

“Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages,” Murphy captioned the post.

This season, AHS will take place on the night of the 2016 presidential election and focus on a cult — and it will also apparently feature an epic love story. This is the second time that Paulson and Evans have played love interests. Last season, they portrayed a doomed married couple during AHS: Roanoke.

Murphy previously revealed the seventh season’s highly anticipated title on Twitter and at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20. At the event, the crowd was shown a video of scary clowns marching in different formations while actors walked through the aisles and handed out “Join Us” pins to Comic-Con goers.

Do you recognize this man? He's active in the CULT. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

AHS: Cult will also star Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Colton Haynes, and Lena Dunham will make a cameo in one episode. Murphy seemed to tease that he may appear onscreen for the first time ever as one of the clowns. He posted another Instagram photo on Sunday of a man in full clown makeup that could possibly be himself, writing, “Do you recognize this man? He’s active in the CULT."

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX Tuesday, September 5.

