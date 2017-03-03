Can you feel the love? After last week’s announcement that Today show host Hoda Kotb had adopted baby girl Haley Joy, her cohost Al Roker finally got to meet the little “face of heaven.”

Roker posted a series of photos holding the infant on Twitter alongside his caption reading, “If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb’s beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!”

If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!! pic.twitter.com/b86TFN4vGT — Al Roker (@alroker) March 2, 2017

As previously reported, an emotional Kotb made the adoption announcement on Tuesday, February 21, Today show.

"She is the love of my life," Kotb, 52, said of her daughter. "I didn't know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me."

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Roker isn’t the only Today star kvelling. The morning show’s entire team has been buzzing about Kotb and her new baby girl. "This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world," Matt Lauer said during the live announcement on February 21.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb’s onscreen second half also chimed in: "You were made to be a mom." Gifford also added, "Do you know how hard it has been to keep this secret? I have the biggest mouth in the world, and I've said zilch."

When @TODAYshow producer RainyFarrell 's mom knits you a baby cap-- your day is made xo thx Mary Ellen! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:36am PST

Kotb took to Instagram to show her appreciation for Today show producer Rainy Farrell’s mom, who knit baby Haley a homemade pink hat. “When @TODAYshow producer RainyFarrell’s mom knits you a baby cap – your day is made xo thnx Mary Ellen!” Kotb wrote on the photo-sharing app.

