The morning after! Alan Cumming made his way to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 13, just hours after attending Us Weekly's Stylish New Yorkers Party at the Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel in NYC.

The Battle of the Sexes actor, 52, was honored at the star-studded bash, which was hosted by Zayn Malik.

"I love your outfit. You look adorable. He just won an Us Weekly Most Fashionable New Yorker!" Ripa, 46, said.

"I am one of the Most Stylish New Yorkers, according to Us Weekly," Cumming replied. "And they know!"

Cumming called the title "an honor" while chatting with Us on the red carpet Tuesday night. "It's nice. What's not to like about it?" he said.

He went on to describe his personal style as "eclectic, comfortable and weird."

"I feel best when I'm wearing so many wicked things. I feel best when I'm wearing clothes that I would like to dance in," he explained to Us.

The Good Wife alum doesn't have a specific fashion icon, though. "There's no one person. It's really people that are just comfortable with themselves and they do daring things," he added. "But it always feels like they want to do it — they're not doing it because other people are pressuring them into."

As for what outfit he wouldn't mind wearing for the rest of his life? "It would probably be a onesie. I have a big collection."

Other celeb in attendance at Us Weekly's party included Harry Connick Jr., 50 Cent, Andi Dorfman and Yolanda Hadid. It was sponsored by Biore, Stella Artois and Spike’s Ink Master: Angels.



