They do ... again! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows on Friday, June 30.

The couple remarried in front of their closest friends and family members at the stunning Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Long Island, New York. Their three children, Carmen, 3, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 9 months, were among the guests, in addition to Ireland Baldwin, Alec's 21-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria, 33, looked beautiful in a long, champagne-colored dress designed by Amsale Aberra, while the Saturday Night Live star, 59, rocked a classic black suit.

"The whole relationship went fast. It was actually Alec's idea," the yoga instructor told Extra ahead of Friday night's ceremony. "Marriage is something you're constantly working on, and it's a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it's also a wonderful thing to go, 'Hey, I'm still in this, I'm still doing this, and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them.'"



The Baldwins first tied the knot at New York City's famed St. Patrick's Cathedral in June 2012. They met in February 2011 at the NYC restaurant Pure Food and Wine and began dating a few days later.



"I've dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do," Alec told The New York Times in 2012. "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria."

