Speaking out. Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Thursday, April 13, to defend Kendall Jenner in the wake of controversy over her Pepsi commercial.

The 30 Rock alum, who has known Jenner, 21, since she was a kid and attended school with his daughter Ireland Baldwin, wrote, "Don't blame @KendallJenner for that spot. Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management."

"I remember when my daughter Ireland and Kendall were little kids in school," the 59-year-old continued in a second tweet. "I think it's unfair to rake these younger ppl over the coals."

In a third tweet, Baldwin, who plays Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, added, "The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-centered culture…"



As Us Weekly previously reported, a source said the model, who has been laying low over the past few days, "feels horrible" about the uproar over her protest-themed Pepsi ad, which shows the reality TV star joining a rally in the streets and offering an officer a can of soda — a move that stops the entire demonstration and causes the crowd to start cheering.

The ad was pulled a day after its release as social media melted down, criticizing the ad for making light of movements like Black Lives Matter.

Pepsi released a statement apologizing to customers, saying that they "missed the mark," and were sorry for "putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

The commercial was subsequently mocked on Saturday Night Live on April 8, with cast member Beck Bennett playing the ad's director, whose face drops when his sister tells him over the phone that the theme is "sort of tone deaf."

