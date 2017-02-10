He went there. Alec Baldwin poked fun at Ivanka Trump and her fashion line being dropped by Nordstrom during a Thursday, February 9, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. See what he had to say in the video above!



The actor, 58 — known for his hilarious portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live — took a swipe at the first daughter, 35, while playing “Box of Lies” with the late-night host.



“I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump men’s collection at Nordstrom’s,” Baldwin quipped. “Big sale right now, 95 percent off of everything.”

As previously reported, Nordstrom and several other retailers — including Neiman Marcus, Belk and Home Shopping Network, among others — have discontinued the sale of Ivanka’s merchandise.

The company’s decision, which they claim was made due to poor sales, prompted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to defend the entrepreneur’s brand during a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends.



“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you! I hate shopping, and I’m going to get some [for] myself today,” Conway, 50, said, sparking a debate about ethics violations and possibly violating federal law. “It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I’m just gonna give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer subsequently said that Conway had been “counseled” following her gaffe.



The president, 70, responded to the news in a heated tweet on Wednesday, February 8. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom,” he wrote. “She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”



Baldwin’s joke about Ivanka’s business drama came after he and Fallon traded Donald impressions throughout the segment. During one particularly funny moment, Baldwin took aim at POTUS’ controversial immigration policies while describing a burrito from Honduras.

“The Honduran who delivered this burrito to the studio, we had him deported,” the 30 Rock alum said in his distinctive Donald Trump voice.



Baldwin is set to host Saturday Night Live — his 17th time! — on Saturday, February 11, during which he will presumably reprise his spoof of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star.

