Alec Baldwin’s 3-year-old daughter, Carmen, did a hilarious impression of President Donald Trump alongside her dad ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 20.

In a video posted by Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, the oldest of the couple’s three kids sits next to her father wearing pink pajamas.

“Carmen, what day does daddy play Donald Trump?” the 33-year-old yoga instructor asks.

“Sat-ur-day,” the cutie replies.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl ...sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

“And we go like this with our hands,” says the 30 Rock alum, holding his arms up, fingers splayed. “And we say, ‘Saturday, Saturday, Saturday.’”

The little star mimics her father’s gestures and even tries to replicate his voice.

“OK, everybody, it’s Saturday,” Baldwin, 59, finishes, clapping his hands as he hugs Carmen and laughs.

Baldwin has been impersonating the president on the NBC comedy show since before the November 2016 election, and wraps up this season on Saturday night.

The Emmy winner has not revealed whether he will be returning next season to play the former reality TV star but has battled on social media with Trump, who is not a fan of Baldwin’s impression.

The actor is also busy co-writing a parody presidential memoir, due for release in November. It’s called You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

The season finale of SNL is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with Katy Perry as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

