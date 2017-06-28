School’s out for the summer! Jennifer Lopez shared a series of adorable photos of her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, playing with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, by the pool on Wednesday, June 28.

“SWIPE FOR MORE PICS #aboutlastweekend #summertime ☀️,” Lopez captioned the series of photos on Instagram.

In one snap, her son, Max, sits on Rodriguez’s stomach as the athlete tans on a chaise by the pool. Her daughter, Emme, can be seen laughing while standing next to them.

In another shot, the baseball legend sits outside talking on his cellphone shirtless while drinking coffee from a cup with an “A” on it.

The couple have been heating up and spending quality family time together since first stepping out together in March.

The FOX Sports analyst, who is dad to Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, “is very charming and good to Jennifer,” a source previously told Us.

“They’ve been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up,” said the source. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

“She hasn’t felt this way about anyone in a long time,” the insider added of Lopez, who was previously married to Marc Anthony, the father of her twins.

While chatting with Extra in June, Rodriguez confirmed his budding romance with the songstress.

“Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life,” he gushed. “She really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

