He just can't get enough! Alex Rodriguez crashed Jennifer Lopez's red carpet interview to show some sweet PDA.

While chatting with Access Hollywood about her All I Have residency in Las Vegas, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 47, was briefly interrupted by the former New York Yankees player, 41, who snuck up behind her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. "Good show, baby," he said before walking away.

"He's the best. He's so cute," Lopez gushed.

Earlier in the interview, the Shades of Blue actress opened up about her romance with Rodriguez, whom she began dating earlier this year. "Everything's great," she said. "I'm very, very happy. He comes to the show a lot. He's an amazing guy. He's so supportive and loving. He's a great guy, and we're just having the best time. We're blessed. We have great lives and we have great children. We're just enjoying every minute of it."

J.Lo and A-Rod, who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May, are already discussing marriage, too. "They've been talking about the future and, of course, marriage has come up," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "They aren't making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives. She hasn't felt this way about anyone in a long time." "They aren't making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives. She hasn't felt this way about anyone in a long time."



